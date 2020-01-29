Motorcyclist Burns to Death as Bike Burst into Flames, in Rosehall Crash

Officers attached to the St James Traffic Department and the Area One Reconstruction Unit, are presently still at a crash scene in Rosehall, St James, where a motorcycle rider was burnt to death, after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle along the roadway, on Wednesday morning, January 29.

The police say they have still not been able to identify the rider at this time.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00 noon the motorcyclist was riding a motorcycle along a section of the Rosehall main road.

On reaching the stoplight at the convention centre, a truck was reportedly making a u-turn when it collided with the motorbike.

The impact reportedly caused the bike to burst into flames, which spread to the rider.

A business owner rushed to the assistance of the rider who was on fire and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, but the rider was already burnt to death.

The police are still processing the scene.