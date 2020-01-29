Another Tremor Near Jamaica

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is reporting that another earthquake has struck near Jamaica on Wednesday, January 29.

Magnitude of 5.1 earthquake shook at 9:51 a.m. and was located at 114km north, northwest of Lucea, Hanover according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was reported that the tremor felt in sections of Western Jamaica and was recorded in the same vicinity as the two others that rattled the island on Tuesday, January 28.

A powerful magnitude of 7.7 earthquake shifted at 2:10 p.m with epicentre between Jamaica and Cuba was felt as far away as Florida in the United States. It was located at 125 km north, northwest of Lucea.

About half hour later, another magnitude with 4.7 earthquake shook off land at 124km northwest of Lucea around 2:39 p.m.

Other countries affected by Wednesday morning’s tremor include The Bahamas, Haiti and Cuba, the USGS said.