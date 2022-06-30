St. James Man Fined $9,000 for Possessing Cannabis

77-year-old Charged for Ganja Possession in Montego Bay

Paul Willoughby was given a $9,000 fine by a St. James Parish judge on Wednesday after he admitted that the marijuana found in his possession belonged to him.

When presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley asked why he had the cannabis, he said it was for personal use and disputed the amount. According to the police, he had 12 ounces.

Willoughby disputed possessing 12 ounces, but when the court asked whether he wanted the matter to go to trial, he remained committed to his guilty plea and said he would pay the fine.

He was subsequently fined $3,000 or 10 days in jail for possession the weed and $6,000 or 10 days in jail for dealing in it.

The facts surrounding the case were not outlined to the court, but police say they found the accused man in possession of 12 ounces of the weed.

