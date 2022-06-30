Couple Charged In $85M Cocaine Bust Each Given $5M Bail

Bail has been granted for a St. James couple charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine estimated to be worth US$550,000 (J$85 million).

Sheena Headley, a bank employee, and her husband Chad have been charged with possession of, dealing in, trafficking in, taking steps to export and conspiracy to export  cocaine.

They were each offered $5 million bail when they appeared in the St James Parish Court last Friday.

Attorney-at-law Maurice McCurdy represents the wife, while the husband is being represented by attorney Martyn Thomas.

Court records indicated that on June 15 about 6:00 p.m., officers from the Area One Narcotics Police Division conducted an operation at a premises in Goodwill, St James.

During the search, ten rectangular-shaped parcels were discovered in the trunk of Sheena Headley’s Toyota Prado SUV, which were later identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds.

She was arrested and charged after an interview session.

Chad Headley was later taken into custody, arrested, and charged after the Narcotics Police released a statement identifying him as a person of interest who could help with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com