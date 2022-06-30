Couple Charged In $85M Cocaine Bust Each Given $5M Bail

Bail has been granted for a St. James couple charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine estimated to be worth US$550,000 (J$85 million).

Sheena Headley, a bank employee, and her husband Chad have been charged with possession of, dealing in, trafficking in, taking steps to export and conspiracy to export cocaine.

They were each offered $5 million bail when they appeared in the St James Parish Court last Friday.

Attorney-at-law Maurice McCurdy represents the wife, while the husband is being represented by attorney Martyn Thomas.

Court records indicated that on June 15 about 6:00 p.m., officers from the Area One Narcotics Police Division conducted an operation at a premises in Goodwill, St James.

During the search, ten rectangular-shaped parcels were discovered in the trunk of Sheena Headley’s Toyota Prado SUV, which were later identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds.

She was arrested and charged after an interview session.

Chad Headley was later taken into custody, arrested, and charged after the Narcotics Police released a statement identifying him as a person of interest who could help with the investigation.