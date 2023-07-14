St James Construction Worker Arrested after Stabbing Man with Scissors

A St James construction worker was arrested and charged by the police, after he reportedly stabbed another man with a scissors in his community of Maldon district, on Wednesday, July 13.
Facing charges of Wounding With Intent is, 32-year-old Clifton Gordon, construction worker also of Maldon district.
Reports are that about 2:30pm, a man was walking along the roadway when he and the accused got involved in an argument.
During the dispute, Gordon reported pulled a scissors and stabbed the complaint, who ran from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, an investigation was carried out, and Gordon arrested and subsequently charged.