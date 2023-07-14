St James Construction Worker Arrested after Stabbing Man with Scissors

Leave a Comment / By / July 14, 2023

A St James construction worker was arrested and charged by the police, after he reportedly stabbed another man with a scissors in his community of Maldon district, on Wednesday, July 13.

Facing charges of Wounding With Intent is, 32-year-old Clifton Gordon, construction worker also of Maldon district.

Reports are that about 2:30pm, a man was walking along the roadway when he and the accused got involved in an argument.

During the dispute, Gordon reported pulled a scissors and stabbed the complaint, who ran from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, an investigation was carried out, and Gordon arrested and subsequently charged.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: