Man Shot to Death in Flankers, St James

One man was shot and killed in Flankers, St James, on Wednesday morning, August 2.
He has been identified as Kemar Brown, otherwise called ‘Oshane’ , of a Cuba address, also in Flankers community.
Reports by the Coral Gardens police are that about 8:00am, the police responded to a call of a community member in Flankers dying of natural causes.
While in the area, the police stumbled upon Brown’s body, which was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.
A old suitcase filled with motor vehicle batteries was also removed from the scene.
The body of the deceased was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.