Westmoreland Wanted Man Shot Dead by Police in St Elizabeth

August 2, 2023

A man previously identified as one of Westmoreland’s most wanted, was fatally shot during an alleged altercation with security forces in the vicinity of Burnt Savannah near Lacovia on Wednesday morning.

Dead is 30-year-old Nicholson Ruben, otherwise called  ‘Evil’, a farmer and resident of Burnt Savannah.

At approximately 5:00  a.m., this morning, the man in question was shot and killed during a police operation. He was previously listed as one of Westmoreland’s top five most wanted men and was released on bail while facing a murder charge.

A Beretta 9mm pistol, with five (5) 9mm cartridges, was reportedly seized.

