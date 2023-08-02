Landscaper Murdered in Green Island, Hanover

The Hanover police has not yet released the identity of a landscaper who was shot and killed in Green Island, Hanover, on Sunday.

Reports are that residents in the community stumbled upon the body of the landscaper, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the now-deceased was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Investigators say, they believe that the decease was shot and killed during the course of Friday night.

