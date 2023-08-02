Man Arrested after Chopping His Nephew to Death, During Land Dispute

The Lucea police in Hanover are reporting that a man who reportedly chopped his own nephew to death, during a dispute in their community on the weekend, has been taken into custody.
The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Neil Brissett, of Green Island, while the identity of the accused is being withheld until he has been officially charged.
Reports are that about 10:30am, Brissett and his uncle got involved in an ongoing dispute, allegedly over land.
During the dispute, the accused used a machete to inflicted multiple chop wounds to his nephew before leaving the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brissett was rushed to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, where he was pronounced dead.
Following a series of investigation, the accused was arrested.