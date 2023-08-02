One Dead, Two Injured in Westmoreland Crash

A fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday in Little London, Westmoreland, has claimed the life one man, and left two others hospitalized.
Police have identified the deceased as 22-year-old Christopher Samuels.
According to the police, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Samuels was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car that was traveling in the direction of Negril. While traversing a particular stretch of the road, a cow unexpectedly entered the vehicle’s path, resulting in a collision.
The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a tree.
The three persons in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where Samuels was pronounced dead and the others hospitalised.