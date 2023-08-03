Jamaicans Rejoice after “Evil” Shot and Killed by Police

Jamaicans are rejoicing at the news that one of Westmoreland’s most feared gunmen, Nicholas “Evil” Ruben was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police in Burnt Savannah, Lacovia in St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, a day after the island observed Emancipation Day.
“Evil will no longer prevail ,” one woman wrote on Instagram while another added: “The Devil Is Now Upset, Evil Is Down”.
“Yes Officers, though you walk through the valley of the shadows of death , you will fear no Evil .Thy guns and thy batons they will cover you in dealing with Evil ,” another celebrant added.
Others said that Evil, would surely not gain a place in heaven.
“With such an alias i’m sure he didn’t pass the pearly gates , was one comment, while another quipped: “That means there will be no more sins”.
According to Commanding Officer the St. Elizabeth Police Division, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, there are several persons, who have been charged for serious offences and have given St. Elizabeth residential addresses to the courts.
These persons are being monitored and are required to report to various police stations as a condition of their bail.
“We are keeping a close eye on persons residing in the parish, who have serious matters before the court,” said Minto.
Elvil’s death is being investigated by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), according to the JCF.
By Alecia Leon