St James Woman Arrested by American Special Agents in Norwood, for Lottery Scamming Fraud

A St James female customer service representative who is wanted in the United States of America for Lottery scamming fraud, was arrested by Jamaican and American police in Norwood, St James, on Thursday, July 6.
She has been identified as 36-year-old Sereika Goodison, Customer Service Representative of Paradise Acres, also in Norwood.
Reports are that members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Area One Support Team and American Special Agents carried out an operation at a house in Norwood.
During the operation, Goodison who is wanted in the USA on charges of Mail Fraud, Wire Fraud and other Lottery Scamming activities, was arrested on a extradition warrant.
The police related that the accused woman will face a extradition hearing early next week.
