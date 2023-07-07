St Mary Taxi Operator Who Pulled Gun on Passenger, Arrested and Charged

A St Mary taxi operator who reportedly pulled an illegal firearm on a passenger who was travelling in his vehicle, on Thursday, June 1, has been arrested and charged by the St Mary police.

The accused, 64-year-old Lloyd McKoy, otherwise called ‘Jimmy’ of Ferguson Lane in Port Maria, St Mary, has been charged with Wounding With Intent, Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition and Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony.

Reports are that shortly after 11:00am, McKoy and one of his passengers had a disagreement over money, when he reportedly pulled a firearm and held it at the passenger’s head.

A physical confrontation ensued, and the passenger pulled a knife stabbing the gun tooting taxi operator before running from the vehicle.

McKoy opened fire hitting the fleeing passenger in the regions of his back.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded passenger was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Following an investigation, McKoy was arrested, and is schedule to appear in court next Thursday, July 13.

