St Thomas Ex-Soldier Charged with Robbery

A former member of the Jamaica Defence Force was arrested and charged for armed robbery, following an incident committed on Thursday, June 29, where he and another man reportedly held up and robbed persons inside a business establishment.
The accused man, 21-year-old Craijay Pryce, ex-soldier of Blacksmith Lane, in Seaforth Town, St Thomas, has been charged with Robbery with Aggregation, Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony and Assault at Common Law.
Reports are that about 1:15pm, on the day in question, Pryce and another man armed themselves with handgun, and held up and robbed the store occupants of a large amount of cash and cellphones.
Following a series of investigation, Pryce was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 5.