A Hanover man who was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle, died after being hit from the motorcycle along a section of the Mosquito Cove main road in Hanover, on Wednesday, June 5.
He has been identified as 48-year-old, Dwight McKenzie, a labourer of Riley Road, also in Lucea, Hanover.
Reports are that about 9:30pm, McKenzie was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle, when the driver of a motor vehicle who was allegedly racing with another car, knocked both men to the roadway.
The injured men were rushed to hospital, where McKenzie was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted.
1 thought on “Motorcycle Pillion Dies in Hanover Accident”
Pingback: Motorcycle back seat killed in Hannover accident – kodaktravel