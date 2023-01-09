Shenseea Makes Sexy Debut at AVN Awards

International Dancehall star Shenseea stepped out in a sexy outfit on the AVN Awards on Saturday.
She of course kept that momentum going with an even riskier performance at the show.
First things first, she graced the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit and opted to wear matching heels and her hair down which loose curls.
She posted photos to her Instagram page which shows the 26-year-old bearing a dead pan expression as she posed for paparazzis.
Shenseea later switched up the image by sporting a custom made royal blue costume with matching blue boots and net stockings for her debut performance. Her back up dancers also wore less flashier costumes of the same colour scheme.
She jokingly captioned that post, “Prince Harry’s Fav Artiste ” as she continues to endorse a runour that the British Royal listens to her music.
The 2023 AVN Awards, which is a part of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, was hosted by adult stars Abella Danger and Reya Sunshine.
The AVN Awards are film awards sponsored and presented by the American adult video industry trade magazine AVN to recognize achievement in various aspects of the creation and marketing of American pornographic films. They are often called the “Oscars Of Porn.”
This year, the AVN Awards is celebrating 40 years in the business.