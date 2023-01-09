Popcaan to Release Fifth Album “Great Is He” on January 27

Popcaan will finally be releasing his fifth musical compilation on January 27, 2023. The St. Thomas native has given fans a tip of the iceberg with the release of Next To Me, which features his rumoured girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh and We Caa Done with Canadan rapper Drake.
The 34-year-old singer whose real name is Andrae Sutherland signed with Mixpak Records in 2013 and subsequently released his debut studio album “Where We Come From.”
Three years later, he signed with Drake’s OVO Sound and Warner Records. Popcaan’s international singles include “Only Man She Want”, “Everything Nice”, “Ova Dweet”, “El Chapo”, and “Family”.
Popcaan’s third album Vanquish, released in December 2019, was the first project produced with OVO Sound. His fourth album, Fixtape was released in August 2020. It includes the Drake collaborations All I Need and Twist & Turn featuring PartyNextDoor. October 26, 2020, Popcaan joined forces with OVO affiliate Preme their EP Link Up, which featured Wiz Khalfia, Davido, Beam and French Montana.
In the meantime, scores of eager supporters have been showing love as they anticipate the latest full length album from the Dancehall star.
“Memba yuh a Gad inna earth #gihe” one of his fans commented on Instagram.
“A masterpiece of an album,” another said.
“Greatnesses #GIHE,” said another supporter.