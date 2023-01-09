Alkaline Teams up with Givenchy for SS22 Campaign

Dancehall star Alkaline is making waves after being featured in French luxury fashion and perfume house Givenchy’s SS22 campaign.
The news started making rounds on social media on Monday morning, leaving the Vendetta fans extremely proud of the deejay.
According to World Music Views, the brand’s Creative Director, Matthew Williams, shared that his inspiration this season was the style of the Jamaican artiste.
This isn’t his first affiliation with the luxury brand.
On June 22, 2022 Alkaline had his music featured on Givenchy’s Men Spring Summer 2023 RTW Show in Paris, France which was also directed by fashion designer Matthew Williams. In July of the same year, Alkaline returned his New Rules Festival to Kingston at the National Stadium car park.On behalf of his New Rules organization J$1 million was donated to the Jamaica Society for the blind.
The Ardenne High School past student is known for hits like Champion Boy, Formula, Incognito featuring Stalk Ashley and Ocean Wave.
His Top Prize album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Album charts.