$40M Road Rehabilitation for St. James Southern

The Government has earmarked some $40 million for road rehabilitation across several communities in St. James Southern.
Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Homer Davis, who made the announcement, indicated that the road repairs across the constituency, of which he is the Member of Parliament, are to begin in short order.
He said the timeline for completion by the end of the current 2022/23 financial year in March.
“The roads which will be patched and rehabilitated are Mocho to Niagara, Point to Tangle River to Flamstead Gardens, Springfield to Barnett Bush, Cambridge to Ducketts, Anchovy to Roehampton Square, Mafoota to Mt. Horeb, Shortwood to Retrieve Bridge, Cottage Road, to Springfield Primary School, Spring Gardens in Welcome Hall and the Montpellier to Cambridge Road,” stated the St. James Southern MP.
Minister Davis said the work will be undertaken by the National Works Agency (NWA) and is being carried out through a special allocation from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
“This allocation of $40 million from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will result in a better traveling experience for motorists and the general public. These roadways have been scoured and damaged by heavy rains over time and I am confident that high quality work will be done by the NWA and that in very short order members of the traveling public will have better road surfaces on which to go about their business,” explained Davis.
He outlined that there are several other roadways across the constituency which are in need of repairs, but he is asking citizens to be patient as he continues to make representations to have them repaired.
“I am asking the citizens to be patient as I continue to work in the best interest of everyone. During my State of the Constituency presentation in the Houses of Parliament in October, I make a commitment to have these ten roads repaired and I am extremely pleased to know that very shortly this $40 million project will commence and will be completed by March 31,” Davis pointed out.
“Once additional budgetary allocations are made, you can rest assured that other damaged or substandard roads in St. James Southern will be rehabilitated,” he added.