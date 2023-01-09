Ganja Seizure in Portland, Thirteen in Custody

Ganja Seizure in Portland: A team of officers assigned to the Portland Police Division seized approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation on Long Road in Manchioneal in the parish on Saturday, January 7. Thirteen people— including six women and two minors were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.
Reports are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of an Isuzu motor truck, with twelve persons aboard, to stop. He complied and the vehicle searched under the Dangerous Drugs Act. During the search, 600 pounds of compressed ganja was found in their possession.
They were subsequently taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
The illicit drug has an estimated street value of 3.3 Million JMD.