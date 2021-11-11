Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass Goes Platinum

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the success of her single “Super Bass,” which was recently certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She announced the news on social media while thanking those, including her fans, record labels Young Money/Cash Money & Republic, songwriter Ester Dean and producer Kane Beatz, for their role in bringing the song to life.

Nicki now joins Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Fetty Wap, the late XXXTENTACION and Cardi B as the latest rapper to score a diamond song, per chart data.

The accomplishment is also a history-making moment as she is now the second woman rapper to achieve this feat.

Nicki Minaj no stranger to RIAA certifications. Her albums Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen have been certified platinum at least once.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com