Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass Goes Platinum

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the success of her single “Super Bass,” which was recently certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She announced the news on social media while thanking those, including her fans, record labels Young Money/Cash Money & Republic, songwriter Ester Dean and producer Kane Beatz, for their role in bringing the song to life.

Nicki now joins Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Fetty Wap, the late XXXTENTACION and Cardi B as the latest rapper to score a diamond song, per chart data.

The accomplishment is also a history-making moment as she is now the second woman rapper to achieve this feat.

Nicki Minaj no stranger to RIAA certifications. Her albums Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint and Queen have been certified platinum at least once.