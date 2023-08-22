Xx3eme Speaks to Female Fans with “Dreamy Eyes”

The name Xx3eme (pronounced “extreme”) may not ring a bell for most, but the US-based Dancehall recording artiste has been busy behind-the-scenes for years. Born Khary Cammock in Kingston, Xx3eme is an esteemed producer and engineer who has been involved in several popular releases, including a production with Capleton called “Unstoppable” as well as a collaboration called “Dragon Fire” featuring members of the prestigious rap group, Wu-Tang Clan. Riding on the heels of success with such a massive track, Xx3eme now turns his attention to his individuality and released “Dreamy Eyes”, his second single for 2023 since “One Touch” came out in February.
Though of a more Afro-Pop styled track, “Dreamy Eyes” still has elements of Dancehall and Reggae infused into the song. Geared towards his female audience, Xx3eme delivers romanticism and seductive lyrics expressing love while being captivated by a female with “Dreamy Eyes”. The song is a sure hit that exceeds the standard of what is regarded as current in today’s listenership, and Xx3eme is sure to stand out due to the delivery of his unique style, sound, composition and overall production of “Dreamy Eyes”.
Xx3eme, under his Great X Productions label, released “Dreamy Eyes” on August 4 via distribution by Symphonic Distribution. The track has both an explicit and radio edited version available on all streaming platforms and online media outlets. “Dreamy Eyes” was also placed on one of Amazon Music’s top Afro-beat playlists the very day it dropped. A music video shoot is scheduled for September. Xx3eme has enlisted Lesley Hayles as his PR and is putting most of his focus now on doing an EP or a full-length album soon.
While his passion lies in music production and the business side like artiste management, Xx3eme is showcasing all his talents into one phenomenal package that includes songwriting, recording, producing, mixing and mastering, and presenting it to the world as the ultimate goal. “Dreamy Eyes” is proof that Xx3eme is off to a great start towards providing such for decades to come.