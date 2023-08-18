TEEJAY FOR BZR WEEKEND & GLOBAL DANCEHALL

Kingston— 14.08.23 — TEEJAY – Under the Influence – With the “Drift” Dancehall hit of the Summer https://youtu.be/-UG2F5G1Qk0, and after taking dancehall night on Sumfest with solid stagecraft, TeeJay is ready to F&%$ up inna the National Stadium on August 27.
With under 2 weeks remaining until the highly anticipated BZR Weekend, the excitement across the island is palpable. The star-studded line up is a perfect blend of international and local acts and Timoy Jones more popularly known as TeeJay, undoubtedly one of Jamaica’s most prolific acts is a heavyweight on ‘Chris Brown and Friends’.
The Montego Bay native has etched himself as a global ambassador for the genre, joining an elite few dancehall acts with major label backing since his recent signing with Warner. Under the guidance of dancehall matriarch Sharon Burke, the ‘Owna Lane’ https://youtu.be/jzA0mAnPfA8 crooner seeks to give dancehall a global representation that is unprecedented.
This, while many believe the genre and its Reggae predecessor, post pandemic, are poised for major global resurgence, particularly with the artiste’s signing, Aidonia’s return, the impact of the recurring dancehall top ten, and also the soon to be released Marley Movie. Are all these setting the stage for a more aggressive articulation and marketing of Jamaican genres globally?
Whilst we ponder that, it remains clear that TeeJay’s incredible command over rudimentary aspects of the craft such as vocal styling , melodic choices and lyricism allows him to stand as arguably the most artistically complete act in the genre today. His musical offering is thoroughly substantiated by solid stage work and heartfelt performances and he has the viral dance to swing with it. Would it therefore be a surprise to see Chris Brown and TeeJay drifting live on stage, August 27th, national stadium – during Chris Brown and Friends. Would a collaboration be a surprise? Hmmnn
Day 1 -The invite exclusive Haute Jamaica, followed up by Memba Dis on August 25th. In keeping with the theme of independence, ‘Memba Dis’ is a salute to sound system culture in Jamaica and will host the Immortal Stone Love and Renaissance Disco.
Day 2 – first It’s the ‘Rise & Toast Brunch’ featuring ‘Jada Kingdom’ and then its ‘Indigo Soirée’ featuring Walshy Fire on August 26th.
Day 3 –Chris Brown and Friends UNDER THE INFLUENCE. – Chris Brown accompanied by pop sensation ‘Sean Kingston’, ‘Byron Messia’, Drift Boss ‘TeeJay’ -UTC, ‘Aidonia’- 4th Genna, ‘Ding Dong’ and others at Jamaica’s National Stadium on August 27th.
