Beenie Man Partners with UN Human Rights UK to Assist Haiti with Medical Needs

Grammy winning Dancehall Star Beenie Man says his foundation, The Beenie Man Foundation, is partnering with the United Nations Human Rights UK, to provide vital medical supplies to Haiti.

The UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

Beenie Man who’s currently in the United Kingdom shared the details with his 870 thousand Instagram supporters earlier this week. The deejay has expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that this is “just the beginning of what’s in store for his foundation.

He says initiatives are also being organised for his home country, Jamaica.

Haiti was struck by a magnitude 7-2 earthquake back in August which killed over 300 people and injuring more than 1,800. The disaster came at a worse time for the nation of 11 million, which has been in the throes of a political crisis since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7.