ShellChapo drops new banger, “Come Thru” on July 14, debuting at number 21 but peaking at number 14 on the USiTunes Reggae Charts as of July 18.
“Come Thru” is a hot Dancehall/Afro-Pop single with lyrics that can easily be described as clean, fresh and stylistic with the flair that is all ShellChapo’s own. Emerging as a vital upcoming voice in Dancehall music, after the release of her EP titled ‘Half Bad‘ on February 6 which charted in the US, ShellChapo returns yet again with another thrilling single!
On “Come Thru”, ShellChapo showcases her ability to maintain the classic style of the genre while pairing it with her more modern, unique sound and edginess. “Come Thru” is absolutely intoxicating as ShellChapo delivers an incredibly charismatic performance, full of romantic come-ons and an instantly memorable hook.
The tropical production ShellChapo produced herself perfectly matches her personality – warm, playful and just a little dangerous! “Come Thru” is perfect for playlists such as Island Pop, Dancehall Party and other Island/Afro-fusion playlists. There’s also an edited version of the track that can be placed in rotation on any radio station.
So “Come Thru” with ShellChapo now and enjoy the ride for millennia to come!
