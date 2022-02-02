New Lee “Scratch” Perry Documentary Released

The Criterion Channel has made available a documentary about the late dub icon Lee “Scratch” Perry.

The Upsetter: The Life & Music of Lee “Scratch” Perry is the work of filmmakers Ethan Higbee and Adam Bhala Lough, and Benicio del Toro narrates the project.

In addition to archival footage, The Upsetter features Perry discussing his life in interviews with Lough and Higbee.

The documentary makes its streaming debut on the platform as part of the newly assembled “Roots & Revolution: Reggae on Film” collection, which includes The Harder They Come, The Story of Lovers Rock, and more.

Perry died at age 85 last August at a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. Some posthumous material has been released in the months since via Tricky and New Age Doom.