10Tik Sep To Drop ‘Soul of The City’ EP This Month

Dancehall Artiste 10Tik is set to drop his five-track EP later this month.

The project is entitled “Soul Of The City” and is said to showcase a more militant and somewhat sinister side of his musical persona interspersed with some “badness”.

Hapilos, in partnership with Streetside College Entertainment, is tasked with coordinating the EP’s distribution.

Meanwhile, his 2021 hit “Roll Deep”, has amassed over 14 million YouTube views since its release last year. “Real Way”, another fan favourite, has also reached the 10 million mark. His other releases include Freedom with Yaksta, Burning Issue, and We Nuh Like War.

The visual for “Zone”, his follow-up to the collaborative effort with Tarrus Riley titled “Tears of Joy”, was released on January 31.