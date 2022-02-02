Memorial Service for Robbie Shakespeare Set for Feb.7

On February 7, a memorial ceremony will be held to honour the life and career of Reggae musician and record producer Robbie Shakespeare of the duo Sly and Robbie.

A statement from Culture, Gender and Sports Minister Olivia Grange was released on Sunday.

Grange, the minister in charge of organising the arrangements, said the public would be able to participate in the final farewell to the musical giant.

The late bassist’s body will be on display at the National Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday, February 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s understood that only close family and friends will attend the funeral and burial. However, a live stream of the service on social media and PBCJ will be available on February 7.