Memorial Service for Robbie Shakespeare Set for Feb.7

On February 7, a memorial ceremony will be held to honour the life and career of Reggae musician and record producer Robbie Shakespeare of the duo Sly and Robbie.

A statement from Culture, Gender and Sports Minister Olivia Grange was released on Sunday.

Grange, the minister in charge of organising the arrangements, said the public would be able to participate in the final farewell to the musical giant.

The late bassist’s body will be on display at the National Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday, February 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s understood that only close family and friends will attend the funeral and burial. However, a live stream of the service on social media and PBCJ will be available on February 7.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com