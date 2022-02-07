New Lee Scratch Perry Documentary Available Online

A documentary on the late dub legend Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry is now available to watch online.

The Upsetter: The Life & Music Of Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry is part of the Roots & Revolution: Reggae On Film series, documenting the genre’s worldwide impact, and was released in 2009.

Narrated by Benicio del Toro and starring Perry himself, alongside directors Ethan Higbee and Adam Bhala Lough, the film arrives six months after the reggae legend passed away at the age of 85.

Perry (real name Rainford Hugh Perry) died at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover, after battling illness. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

The Upsetter is now available to watch on the Criterion Collection.