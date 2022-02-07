Oprah Unveils Cast of New Color Purple Remake

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the cast who will star in the latest remake of The Color Purple.

Portraying the role of Sophia in the original 1985 film was a big break for Winfrey. Now, she’s onboard as a producer for this version, alongside Scott Sanders — who has produced and steered the original Broadway musical since 2005.

The cast she’s selected will be tasked with bringing the Tony-winning Broadway musical to the big screen.

Winfrey told Vanity Fair that she predicts that the movie will change their lives — as it did for her.

Fantasia Taylor has been tapped to play the lead role of Celie.

The cast is set to begin shooting in Georgia next month.

-REVOLT