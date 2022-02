Cooyah Co-Founder Dies after battling Illness

Co-founder of popular clothing brand Cooyah, Susan Kreitman has died.

Reports are that Kreitman had been battling an unknown illness for sometime, and succumbed to the illness.

The brand’s official Instagram account confirmed her passing.

Originating from Jamaica, Cooyah Clothing has been around since 1987, and operates both locally and overseas.