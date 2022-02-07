Skip Marley Announces U.S Headline Tour

Skip Marley announced his first U.S headline tour alongside the Let’s Take It Higher documentary release.

The “Change” tour will kick off on March 20th in Tampa, Florida, and will make stops in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more before concluding in West Hollywood, California, on April 27th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th

To kick off Bob Marley’s 77th birthday alongside Reggae Month, the Let’s Take It Higher documentary is featured for free until February 7th only on TIDAL.

The film, which features H.E.R, Rick Ross, D Smoke, Damian Marley, Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, and Inner Circle, is being highlighted on TIDAL’s homepage along with specially curated playlists, including Skip’s guest playlist, a Skip essentials playlist, and fresh new Marley playlists to celebrate Bob’s birthday.

