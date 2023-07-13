‘A Special Feeling’ – Gramps Morgan Performed with Sons for the First Time

International reggae superstar and instrumentalist, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan was delighted after sharing stage with both his sons, Jemere and Priel, during his performance at the St. Kitts Musical Festival held recently.
Gramps expressed that he had previously performed with only his son Jemere prior to his St. Kitts show but what made this occasion even more unforgettable for him, was the family affair he will always remember from performing with both sons for the very first time.
“It’s truly a special feeling, [it] reminds me of the times when I was young and performing with my dad. The reception was incredible at the festival for my sons; the future is looking good for them, and this festival made that even more evident,” Morgan revealed as he nostalgically reflected on a similar scenery with his dad, musical icon, Denroy Morgan.
Meanwhile, Priel echoed similar sentiments as he detailed how all this was orchestrated during a bonding moment with his father, Gramps Morgan.
“It was definitely more of a spontaneous thing. I sang my song Fall Apart for my dad over FaceTime one night and he loved it. A couple of weeks before the show, he got me a ticket to St Kitts and told me I was going to be performing it during his set at the festival, and here we are today. It was such an incredible experience, and I cannot wait for the next show,” the excited Priel expressed.
The People Like You singer, further recalled the special ‘aha’ moments he had when he knew that both his sons, were cut from the same ‘musical cloth’ from which he and his siblings from the Grammy–winning band, Morgan Heritage, came.
“Well for Jemere, he first came to me as a rapper, and one day I heard him trying to sing and I told him that he’s a natural singer. Priel, I heard him from he was younger and knew it right away, and him going to church with his mother and performing in his school choir, as well as when we spend time together with his guitar; I always taught him things and helped him discover his voice,” said Morgan.
In response, Jemere agreed that he was more of a rap music/artiste lover due to his cultural upbringing in the United States where that genre of music is the most dominant. However, he promised to now refocus and pump all his creative juices into the reggae blends of music.
“I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, which gave me an early, heavy influence of hip-hop music that made me want to rap and be like 50 Cent. Now things are different for me. Music is my way of expressing myself of whatever I’m going through at the current time, and now I’m in a place of my life where I’m a little more mature to life and see things differently. I want to sing about unity, and the importance of loving yourself and others. These are the messages I want to send out in my music now,” explained Jemere.
Gramps Morgan is a global reggae hitmaker, known for songs such as People Like You, Butterfly and Woman Like You. The New York–born artiste who is of Jamaican heritage was among the 290 Americans of the same background, who were granted Jamaican citizenship in a virtual ceremony called Back To My Roots on February 17, 2023.
Mckoy’s News Staff Writer | Natasha Williams
1 thought on “‘A Special Feeling’ – Gramps Morgan Performed with Sons for the First Time”
Pingback: ‘A special feeling’ – Grandpa Morgan performs with sons for first time – kodaktravel