Wanted Man Shot Dead in St James Police Operation

One of the most wanted criminals in St. James, Tevon ‘Poppy’ Johnson, was shot dead in a gunbattle with security forces on Tuesday night in Mount Salem.
Johnson was wanted for several murders and shootings in the parish and is reported to be a high-ranking member of the Alliance Gang.
Reports are that around 11 p.m., a police-military team conducted an intelligence-led operation on Crawford Street in Mount Salem, in search of Johnson, who was believed to be living in the area.
On arrival at the location, Johnson reportedly opened fire on the security team.
The fire was returned and Johnson was shot.
