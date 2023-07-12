Wanted Man Shot Dead in St James Police Operation

1 Comment / By / July 12, 2023

One of the most wanted criminals in St. James, Tevon ‘Poppy’ Johnson, was shot dead in a gunbattle with security forces on Tuesday night in Mount Salem.

Johnson was wanted for several murders and shootings in the parish and is reported to be a high-ranking member of the Alliance Gang.

Reports are that around 11 p.m., a police-military team conducted an intelligence-led operation on Crawford Street in Mount Salem, in search of Johnson, who was believed to be living in the area.

On arrival at the location, Johnson reportedly opened fire on the security team.

The fire was returned and Johnson was shot.

 

1 thought on “Wanted Man Shot Dead in St James Police Operation”

  1. Pingback: Man shot dead by wanted man in St James police operation – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: