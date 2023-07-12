Nesbeth feeling ‘blessed’ to be honoured ‘while alive’

Internationally acclaimed reggae artiste, Nesbeth, is left stunned after a billboard saluting him was erected on Collie Smith Drive, in the South St. Andrew area last week.
In a recent post on the artiste’s social media page, Instagram, he revealed that while this is a customary act for many iconic Jamaicans to be honoured using such display, after they have passed, he is grateful that this act was done ‘while he’s alive.’
“Where I am from, we are used to seeing famous and infamous people’s pictures painted on the wall, usually after they’ve passed and mainly by the gun, with words such as ‘Gone to soon’ or ‘RIP’. To be praised as such an icon while I am alive is a blessing and an honoured,” the My Dream artiste shared.
Despite the artiste not physically seeing the billboard as yet, as he is currently overseas, he also expressed how grateful and appreciative he is towards the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) and Opposition Leader, Hon. Mark Golding, the community members and his overall supporters.
“When I was told that the community would be honouring me in this way, I felt overwhelmed to the point that I was lost for words,” the reggae icon expressed to The Jamaica Star newspaper.
He further detailed these sentiments in his Instagram post by expressing that, “I am humbled by this recognition. I must say a heartfelt thank you to the opposition leader of Jamaica and MP Mark Golding and his team for highlighting the achievement of a youth from the ghetto who had nothing but a ‘dream’, but was determined to put in the work to make it happen. Thanks also to the people of South St Andrew and all of Jamaica who have and continue to support my music so that my talent can be of such great influence;” Nesbeth also shared via his social media post in regards to his recent honorary billboard which reads ‘South St Andrew salutes Nesbeth, Excellence in arts and music.’
In response, MP Mark Golding continued to express his support and encouragement towards the positive artiste by replying to Nesbeth’s post of gratitude.
“Keep up the hard and positive work! You’ve inspired many in our constituency to ‘Dream’ big!” Golding shared, while referring to the inspiration gained from Nesbeth’s 2015 hit single My Dream.
Nesbeth is known for many other conscious and uplifting music but his song, My Dream, is what the artiste said has ‘broadened his horizon’ in the music space and took him to several countries he has only ‘dreamed’ of visiting.
“My Dream has impacted my life in a very positive way. As such, my fanbase has increased tremendously. The My Dream World Tour of 2023 took me to Africa, Kenya specifically, for the first time, where I performed for the people of the Motherland. The song has broadened my horizon and increased my presence worldwide;” said Nesbeth in his recent interview with the local newspaper.
His global hit, My Dream, has won the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) and the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) for Song of the Year awards since its release in October 2015. The song which represents the themes ‘from poverty to prosperity’ is a manifestation of the artiste’s thoughts, dreams, goals and aspiration; which he is now making a reality.
Many of his fans, locally and globally, seemed to be able to relate a lot to the lyrical content of this hit single as the song has been viewed over 14 million times on YouTube.
Nesbeth made his break on the music scene in the 90s in which he started out producing romantic songs but later changed his sounds to a more socially-conscious vibe in the early 2000s, with the release of songs such as Board House, Gunz Out and later Success Story; among several other positive hits.
Mckoy’s Staff Writer | Natasha Williams
