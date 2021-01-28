Limited Number Of Standing Passengers For Public Buses

Public passenger buses will now be allowed to carry a limited number of standing passengers based on the seating capacity of the bus.

The measure becomes effective February 1, 2021.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 26), where he announced revised coronavirus (COVID-19) measures.

“For buses, we are approving one passenger standing for every five seats in the bus. So if you have the common 30-seater, then you could have six persons standing in the bus and we estimate that that would be good enough in terms of social distancing,” he said.

Mr. Holness said that the revised guidelines and regulations will be provided to the Transport Authority and the police.

“I know taxi men and bus operators have been hurting because of the measures. We have not yet come to a point where we feel it is safe to return to full seating by virtue of what is approved by the taxi licence, so we are still maintaining the Order of one less than the licence approves,” he said.

Standing passengers were not allowed in buses as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Prime Minister said that as some of the measures are revised, Jamaicans should continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines, which entail the wearing of masks, sanitising and frequently washing hands and practising physical distancing.

“Citizens have to exercise vigilance,” he said.