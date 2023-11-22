St. Catherine Man Missing

November 22, 2023 –Twenty-nine-year-old Rosheed Carter otherwise called ‘Jarpus’, of
Dempshire Pen, Spanish Town St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, Monday
November 20, 2023.
He is of brown complexion, medium build with black hair.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Carter was last seen at home. His
mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rosheed Carter is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, the 119 Police emergency number or the nearest Police station.
No photograph of Rosheed Carter was available at the time of this publication.
