kingston East Police Charged Man With Murder

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division have charged
19-yearold Jazeel Salmon otherwise called ‘Javi’ of D’Agular Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2 with
murder, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition in
relation to an incident that occurred on D’Agular Road, Rockfort in the parish on Sunday,
September 22.
Dead is Christopher Henry otherwise called ‘Butu’ of Barnes Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2.
Reports are that about 9:50 a.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them. On their
arrival, Henry was seen lying face down on the roadway in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds
to the head. The scene was processed and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced
dead.
Following investigation, Salmon was arrested; he was charged after he was interviewed in the
presence of his attorney. His court date has not been finalised.