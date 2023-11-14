Firearm and ammunition seized in St. Andrew, one man in custody

The St. Andrew North Police Division seized a firearm along with several
rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ackee Walk, Constant Spring, St. Andrew on
Friday, November 10. One man was taken into custody.
Reports from the police are that about 6:30 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area.
During the search Glock pistol with fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found. An additional
thirty-four 5.56 rounds of ammunition were also seized in the operation.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.