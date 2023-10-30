2023-A team of officers assigned to the Clarendon Police Division arrested one
about the seizure of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition during an operation on Water Lane,
Exeter, Clarendon on Saturday, October 28.
Reports are that about 12:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a motorcycle driving
along the roadway, and the driver’s actions aroused their suspicion. The driver was signalled to
stop— he complied. He was accosted and searched and one .38 revolver containing two rounds of
ammunition was found in his possession.
He was subsequently taken into custody; his identity is being withheld pending further
investigation.
Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Clarendon/Man In Custody
