Kodak Black pleads guilty to first-degree assault and battery in his sexual assault case

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in his sexual assault case.

The rapper, who was released from prison in February after being given a Presidential pardon by Donald Trump on his final day in office, was indicted in 2017 on first-degree sexual assault charges over the assault of a high school student the previous year.

Now, the rapper has pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery in a plea deal.

As part of the deal, Kodak has received a 10 year suspended sentence and will be on probation for 18 months.

The rapper must take responsibility for the incident and apologise to the victim, who has also agreed to the conditions of the deal.

Kodak must also undergo counselling sessions.

