Trelawny Man Charged for Attempting to Murder His Ex-Girlfriend

The Warsop police in the parish of Trelawny, have arrested and charged one man who reportedly attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend, at a shop in the community, earlier this month.

The accused man has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, otherwise called ‘Israel’, farmer of New Road district, also in Warsop, Trelawny.

Reports are that Bailey saw his ex-girlfriend who is a vendor, at a shop in the community, and threatened to kill her.

He then brandished a knife which he used to stab her multiple times and then slit her stomach, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded woman was rushed to hospital where she was treated and admitted in critical condition.

A search was launched for the accused who turned himself over to the police on Monday, April 26. He was subsequently charged yesterday, Tuesday, April 27.