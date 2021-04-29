2000 Pounds of Ganja Seized in Hellshire, St Catherine

Detectives attached to the St Catherine police seized approximately 2000 pounds of compressed ganja, during an operation carried out along a section of the Hellshire main road, in St Catherine, on April 29.

No one was arrested in connection with this latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, a team of officers were on patrol at a section of the community, when they noticed a Noah bus, which was suspiciously parked along the roadway.

As the lawmen approached the vehicle, they saw a group of men running from the bus, and escaped in nearby bushes.

The police then searched the vehicle, and also noticed a small fishing boat docked along the beach area. Further observation revealed that the vessel had several knitted bags on board.

The police then carried out a search and discovered 55 knitted bags on the boat, all contained compressed ganja, weighing approximately 2000 pounds.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.