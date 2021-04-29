St Mary Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Ganja into Correctional Facility

A female Adult Correctional Officer has been arrested and charged for smuggling drugs and others contrabands into a Penile Institution.

The accused has been identified as Sophia Meeks, of Highgate community, in St Mary.

Reports by the police are that a team of investigators acted upon intelligence received and conducted a search of Meeks locker.

The lawmen said they allegedly found several parcels of drugs, and a number of cell phones.

She was immediately taken into custody and charged in connection with the seizure. She also received her own station bail, and is booked to appear in court at a later date.

 

