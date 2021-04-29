Spinal Charged with Murder and Two Case of Wounding, in St James

The St James police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Andre Beckford, otherwise called ‘Spinal’, of Rose Heights in St James, with murder and two counts of wounding with intent, following an incident in his community, on Wednesday, July 29, of 2020

Beckford has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Stephen Clarke, of Cornwall Gardens, in Falmouth, Trelawny, and the shooting and injuring of two other men.

Reports by the police are that about 11:50 pm, all three men were among a group of persons playing dominoes, when Beckford and another man allegedly rode to the area on a motorcycle, and opened fire hitting them multiple times.

The wounded men were rushed hospital where Clarke was pronounced dead, and the other two victims admitted in serious condition.

After months of Investigation, Beckford was apprehended on the weekend, and charged earlier this week.