Buju Banton lashes Gov’t over DRMA Amendments

Reggae Superstar Buju Banton has hit out at the government’s amendments of the Disaster Risk Management Act DRMA.

Under the new amendments, the Police are no longer required to give warning notices before effecting an arrest for breaches of the DRMA.

As such, persons can be arrested and charged immediately.

Buju, who has been vocal about the restrictions implemented to control the spread of Covid-19, said: “All members of parliament who voted for this have declared themselves to be enemies of Jamaican people. DO NOT TRAD ON US ANYMOOR”

The entertainer’s fans voiced their support of Buju’s comments, labeling the move by government, oppressive and harsh.

Some call it a ‘breach of human rights’.