Bad Boy Trevor hit with $130k fine for breaching DRMA

Popular comedian Bad Boy Trevor was hit with a $130,000 fine when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

This, after breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act March 23, 2020.

The Entertainer, correct name Garfield Reid, was arrested and charged for staging a pool party in Plantation Heights.

The actor was found guilty of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Noise Abatement Act, the S.O.E Act, and the Spirit Licence Act.

His co-accused, 22-year-old Keneil Smith was fined $60,000.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that a police team visited a premises on Plantation Drive, Kingston 20 about 1:00 a.m. March 23, 2020, where a party was being held.

The party shut down by the police who also seized a console and a quantity of liquor and arrested the two.