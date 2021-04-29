Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul team up for new single!

Dancehall Stars Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul have teamed up on a new track together.

The single entitled “Guh Down Deh” is set for release this Friday (April 30).

Spice shared the exciting news o Instagram Live, after posting the letters “SSS” on her Instagram for the past few days.

“It’s a historic moment for me, because for me, likkle old me to have a song with these legends, to be right in the middle with these legends, it feels good,” she said.

She added; “It’s an overwhelming feeling, and I feel good. For me to get these two legends on one song, this is a historic moment, very iconic.”

“I’ve never been so confident a song, I’ve never feel so good about a song. When you hear it, mi know seh yuh go wine and go down deh,” she said.