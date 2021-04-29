Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul team up for new single!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Stars Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul have teamed up on a new track together.

The single entitled “Guh Down Deh” is set for release this Friday (April 30).

Spice shared the exciting news o Instagram Live, after posting the letters “SSS” on her Instagram for the past few days.

“It’s a historic moment for me, because for me, likkle old me to have a song with these legends, to be right in the middle with these legends, it feels good,” she said.

She added; “It’s an overwhelming feeling, and I feel good. For me to get these two legends on one song, this is a historic moment, very iconic.”

“I’ve never been so confident a song, I’ve never feel so good about a song. When you hear it, mi know seh yuh go wine and go down deh,” she said.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....