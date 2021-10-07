Kanye West Earns first Diamond Certification

Rapper Kanye West has earned his first ever Diamond certification.

This, after his 2007 smash hit ‘Stronger’ surpassed the 10 million sales mark earlier this week.

‘Stronger’ is from West’s third album ‘Graduation’, the track has reached the milestone 14 years later.

Earlier this year, it was revealed just 58 songs have been certified Diamond, which is the Recording Industry Association of America highest honour and is worth the equivalent of ten Platinum plaques.

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ was the fastest song to ever earn the classification while tracks by Justin Bieber (‘Baby’, ‘Sorry’), Eminem (‘Not Afraid’, ‘Lose Yourself’), Lady Gaga (‘Poker Face’, ‘Bad Romance’) and Drake (‘God’s Plan’) have also achieved the milestone.

West also recently announced he is looking at expanding his empire of fashion and music.

