Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in St Ann

The bodies of two men were discovered on a trail in Home Castle, Brown’s Town, following a search which began on Monday night. Both men were shot dead, and one was bound with a rope. They had traveled in a truck that was found parked approximately a mile from where their bodies were found.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Johnson, a 76-year-old farmer and businessman and Richard Harris, believed to be in his early 40s. They’re both from Brown’s Town, St Ann.

According to residents, both men left their homes at 7:00 a.m., on Monday to buy two head of cattle, however, they did not return. The cops were alerted after family members suspected something was awry because Johnson had not checked in with them as he typically did when away on work.

A search party of sixteen people was launched and the truck was discovered on Monday evening, however, finding the bodies was difficult, due to limited lighting and dense foliage. Yesterday, after 1:00 a.m., the search party gave up.

When the search resumed, Johnson’s was discovered first, bound with rope. Harris was nearby on the ground. Both bodies were around one mile away from the truck.

At the location, a 9 mm spent casing was found.